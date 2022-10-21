CPEC: Ministries directed to remove bottlenecks

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal directed the concerned ministries to remove all the bottlenecks and expedite the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects without any further delay.

The minister made these directions while chairing a meeting with the heads of different companies working under CPEC projects, here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by the executive director, CPEC, representatives from various ministries and heads of various companies working in Pakistan under the CEPC projects.

The minister, while directing the concerned ministries to remove all the bottlenecks and expedite the work said, “The CPEC projects are the top priority of the incumbent government and it will be completed timely, no delay will be accepted.”

Major deliverable CPEC projects discussed

He highlighted that China and Pakistan are two brotherly countries and we always resolve all mutual matters in a friendly environment.

He also directed the relevant ministries to resolve the matters which include the clearance of pending approvals for imports of equipment where no foreign exchange is involved, expedite the amicable resolution for matters relating to road infrastructure projects. Such issues must be resolved immediately and submit the report in two days, said the ministry, while reiterating the CPEC is the game changer for the region and the government is committed to implement all the project through letter and spirit.

During the meeting, it was also decided that a dedicated meeting will be held on the Gwadar projects soon in which issues related to the Gwadar will be addressed.

