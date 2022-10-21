FATF: Pakistan rejects Indian media propaganda

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday rejected malicious campaign and fabricated propaganda against Pakistan by Indian media ahead of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary meeting.

“We categorically reject the orchestrated malevolent campaign against Pakistan by Indian media ahead of the FATF Plenary meeting,” Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said.

He said that this is not the first time the Indian media has been fed through official leaks to promote misleading, baseless and fabricated propaganda against Pakistan, just before the official FATF meetings.

He said that the FATF and the wider international community have repeatedly acknowledged the steps taken by Pakistan to improve its AML/CFT regime.

Despite India’s feverish attempts to politicise the process and cast doubts on Pakistan’s efforts and accomplishments, he added that the FATF agreed in its June 2022 Plenary meeting that Pakistan had fully completed all substantive and procedural requirements of both its 2018 and 2021 Action Plans.

Realising that there are no takers of its aspersions within the FATF, he stated that India is desperately attempting to promote its malicious intentions through a characteristic disinformation campaign.

“Pakistan has brought this recurring malafide endeavour to the attention of FATF,” he added.

He stated that Indian media and state organs, feeding a mill of lies and propaganda, have no credibility.

“Their anti-Pakistan narrative is unfounded and pathological. If anything, these shenanigans only serve to further expose Indian media’s hollow credentials and the malice of its patrons,” he added.

