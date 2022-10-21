Police taking measures to control street crimes, says CCPO

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that the Lahore police were taking concrete measures to control incidents of stealing and snatching of cars, motorcycles and other valuables.

He said the Anti-Vehicles Lifting Staff (AVLS) during the last three months recovered a total of 3,229 vehicles, including motorcycles and cars, worth over Rs286 million. While sharing information with the media, the senior police officer said the AVLS recovered 72 cars and 3,009 motorcycles worth in the last quarter of the present year.

Similarly, the AVLS also recovered other vehicles worth more than Rs20 million during the same period, he said, adding that AVLS also arrested 87 members of 36 active gangs involved in snatching and theft of vehicles. “The AVLS has recovered snatched vehicles worth over Rs60 million from the arrested accused,” he added.

The CCPO further disclosed that they also arrested 45 Proclaimed Offenders (POs), 204 Court Absconders (CAs) and 202 Targeted Offenders involved in heinous crimes during the last three months. He added that due to operational strategy and effective patrolling, a visible decrease in street crimes has occurred whereas the recovery position of the vehicles has also improved significantly.

He said he has directed the AVLS to make all out efforts to arrest inter-city and inter-district gangs of vehicles and monitor activities of the criminals with previous record of this category. Dogar further said the Lahore police have been in constant liaison with the concerned police authorities to get access to the inter-provincial theft gangs.

The CCPO also directed the AVLS to deploy its personnel in plain clothes at the crime hotspots besides improving vigilance in crowded markets, commercial zones and offices hubs. In this regard, the Lahore police have launched a social media awareness campaign on preventive measures including safe parking, while decoy operations have been also underway to grab the habitual motorcycle and vehicles thieves and snatchers, he added.

