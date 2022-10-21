AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.41%)
AVN 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
EPCL 55.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.49%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
GGGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.8%)
GGL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GTECH 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.4%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 72.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.77%)
PAEL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
TELE 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.8%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.37%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 124.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.94%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.38%)
WAVES 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,855 Decreased By -69.6 (-0.44%)
KSE100 42,137 Decreased By -89 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,512 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Police taking measures to control street crimes, says CCPO

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that the Lahore police were taking concrete measures to control incidents of stealing and snatching of cars, motorcycles and other valuables.

He said the Anti-Vehicles Lifting Staff (AVLS) during the last three months recovered a total of 3,229 vehicles, including motorcycles and cars, worth over Rs286 million. While sharing information with the media, the senior police officer said the AVLS recovered 72 cars and 3,009 motorcycles worth in the last quarter of the present year.

Similarly, the AVLS also recovered other vehicles worth more than Rs20 million during the same period, he said, adding that AVLS also arrested 87 members of 36 active gangs involved in snatching and theft of vehicles. “The AVLS has recovered snatched vehicles worth over Rs60 million from the arrested accused,” he added.

The CCPO further disclosed that they also arrested 45 Proclaimed Offenders (POs), 204 Court Absconders (CAs) and 202 Targeted Offenders involved in heinous crimes during the last three months. He added that due to operational strategy and effective patrolling, a visible decrease in street crimes has occurred whereas the recovery position of the vehicles has also improved significantly.

He said he has directed the AVLS to make all out efforts to arrest inter-city and inter-district gangs of vehicles and monitor activities of the criminals with previous record of this category. Dogar further said the Lahore police have been in constant liaison with the concerned police authorities to get access to the inter-provincial theft gangs.

The CCPO also directed the AVLS to deploy its personnel in plain clothes at the crime hotspots besides improving vigilance in crowded markets, commercial zones and offices hubs. In this regard, the Lahore police have launched a social media awareness campaign on preventive measures including safe parking, while decoy operations have been also underway to grab the habitual motorcycle and vehicles thieves and snatchers, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

street crimes Lahore police Anti Vehicles Lifting Staff snatching of cars

Comments

1000 characters

Police taking measures to control street crimes, says CCPO

Russian oil idea unlikely to get traction

Experts for determining sugar prices by market forces

Punjab CM writes letter to PM over wheat shortage

Wheat import by private sector: Ruffled by falling forex reserves, PM says ‘NO’

Imported coal price: CPHGC seeks govt’s help for cut in API 4 index

Projects under SDF: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

Imran described his planned ‘march’ as ‘jihad’

Imran Khan moves SC against audio leaks

FATF likely to remove Pakistan from grey list today

Apex court rejects govt’s plea against PTI’s ‘long march’

Read more stories