AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.41%)
AVN 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
EPCL 55.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.49%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
GGGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.8%)
GGL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GTECH 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.4%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 72.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.77%)
PAEL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
TELE 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.8%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.37%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 124.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.94%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.38%)
WAVES 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,855 Decreased By -69.6 (-0.44%)
KSE100 42,137 Decreased By -89 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,512 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China may buy more Russian copper to blunt likely premium hike

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

BEIJING: Buyers of refined copper in China, the world’s biggest consumer of the red metal, may raise their purchases of Russian supply next year to reduce the impact of an expected increase in premiums from other global miners.

Premiums of physical copper sales to China in 2023 are expected to rise to between $150 to $210 per tonne over the benchmark London Metal Exchange price, according to forecasts from four market participants. That would be up from $105 this year and $88 in 2021.

Chile’s Codelco, the world’s top copper miner, raised their premiums for sales to Europe next year to a record $234 a tonne for 2023, up 83% from 2022.

Bracing themselves after Codelco’s hike, Chinese buyers are looking at boosting their Russian shipments, which would likely increase at the expense of the Chilean, Australian and Congolese suppliers they typically use. However, Russian imports are drawing scrutiny amid its invasion of Ukraine with the LME considering a ban on Russian metal for settling contracts and the US potentially banning Russian aluminium.

“If prices did go up to above $150 (a tonne), we would just buy from the spot market instead of signing an annual contract at a fixed premium,” said a China-based copper tube producer.

“We expect to see more copper from Russia flowing into China next year as buyers would be more attracted to cheaper materials they offer.” Buyers are also hesitant to pay higher premiums amid uncertain demand in China, with ongoing measures to tackle COVID outbreaks curtailing growth and a worsening property market also impacting copper consumption.

Consultants CRU Group forecast 2.2% annual demand growth for refined copper in China this year, falling to around 2% next year. That is down from the 5% growth typically seen since 2017.

At the same time, Chinese refined copper production in 2023 is forecast to rise by 6% compared with 2022, after several major copper producers launched new capacity, according to CRU.

With some buyers avoiding Russian metals because of the Ukraine conflict, Russia is expected to sell copper at a discount to offers from Chile and other origins.

“More purchases of Russian copper are very likely if their prices are a lot cheaper and stay sanction-free,” said He Tianyu, a Shanghai-based copper analyst at CRU Group.

Copper LME London Metal Exchange price Chile’s Codelco

Comments

1000 characters

China may buy more Russian copper to blunt likely premium hike

Russian oil idea unlikely to get traction

Experts for determining sugar prices by market forces

Punjab CM writes letter to PM over wheat shortage

Wheat import by private sector: Ruffled by falling forex reserves, PM says ‘NO’

Imported coal price: CPHGC seeks govt’s help for cut in API 4 index

Projects under SDF: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

Imran described his planned ‘march’ as ‘jihad’

Imran Khan moves SC against audio leaks

FATF likely to remove Pakistan from grey list today

Apex court rejects govt’s plea against PTI’s ‘long march’

Read more stories