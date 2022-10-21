AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTCL, Nokia sign MoU for innovative IT solutions

Published 21 Oct, 2022
KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Nokia have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore together to provide innovative ICT solutions to industries, government, cities, and businesses throughout Pakistan.

The purpose of this MoU is to collaborate and tap into the potential of the ICT market and catalyze the digital transformation of enterprises across Pakistan.

Under this MoU, PTCL and Nokia will engage in discussions to strategize and build a go-to-market plan to address industry needs selling PTCL solutions with Nokia products and services including Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), a high-performance, end-to-end private wireless networking and edge computing platform.

