KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (October 20, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
312,613,147 187,823,099 7,211,466,219 4,368,778,241
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 434,782,393 (451,462,672) (16,680,279)
Local Individuals 6,073,324,899 (5,714,521,873) 358,803,026
Local Corporates 2,276,780,281 (2,618,903,028) (169,445,835)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
