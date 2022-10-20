ECP announces schedule of LG election in Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday announced the schedule of the local government (LG) elections in the federal capital, Aaj News reported.

According to a statement issued by the ECP, the LG polls in Islamabad would be held on December 24, 2022. The date for submission of nominations would be from November 07 to 11.

The vetting process would continue from November 15 to 18. Candidates can withdraw their nominations by November 30.

The candidates would be allotted their election symbols by December 1, it added.

A ban has been implicated over posting and transfers after the announcement of the schedule of the local bodies’ polls. The ECP has also barred the government from announcing new development projects for the capital territory.

Earlier in June, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered the postponement of the local bodies elections in Islamabad for a couple of months after the ECP expressed willingness to complete the delimitation of 101 union councils (UCs).