World

UK’s Trevelyan: I am shocked about parliamentary vote reports

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2022 01:04pm
Photo: REUTERS
LONDON: Britain’s transport minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Thursday she was shocked to hear reports claiming politicians in Prime Minister Liz Truss’s Conservatives were manhandled to force them to vote with the government.

When asked about the scenes in parliament on Wednesday, Trevelyan said: “I wasn’t in the lobbies, but I am shocked to hear the descriptions of what went on.”

UK PM Truss has the confidence of the cabinet, transport minister says

“We are well respected across the world as a parliament where democracy and freedom is at the heart of what we do and I hope that Mr. Speaker will be investigating closely.”

