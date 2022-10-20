Copper falls on firm dollar, rate hike worries

Copper prices fell on Thursday as the US dollar strengthened, making greenback-priced metals more expensive and less attractive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.3% to $7,363 a tonne by 0220 GMT, while the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.2% to 62,060 yuan ($8,564.02) a tonne.

The dollar was firm as the US Treasury yields peaked at multi-year highs on expectations of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

In other economies, too, rising inflation sparked fears of further rate hikes and a looming global recession which could threaten metals demand.

The global copper market is expected to see a deficit of about 325,000 tonnes this year and a surplus of 155,000 tonnes in 2023, the International Copper Study Group said on Wednesday.

Copper pushes lower on fears about inflation, recession

Chinese refined copper buyers may increase their purchase of Russian metal amid expected rising premiums for copper sales to China in 2023 - seen between $150 and $210 a tonne over LME three-month price, and up from $105 in 2022 and $88 a tonne in 2021.

LME zinc eased 0.1% to $2,897 a tonne, lead edged down 0.1% at $1,983.50 a tonne, while aluminium rose 1% to $2,192.50 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium rose 0.8% to 18,425 yuan a tonne, nickel increased 2.5% to 187,610 yuan a tonne, zinc was up 1.5% to 25,080 yuan a tonne, while tin dropped 1% to 167,890 yuan a tonne.