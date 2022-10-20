Online visa system: Cabinet directs ministry to remove procedural delays

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has directed the Ministry of Interior to remove procedural delays in Pakistan Online Visa System (POVS), especially business visas, official sources told Business Recorder.

Recently Interior Ministry informed the Cabinet that as per revised visa regime issued by the Ministry of Interior, applicants / nationals from 191 countries (List-A) can apply for Pakistan visa under different categories through Pakistan Online Visa System (POVS). Further, presently 97 countries were included in Business Visa List (BVL) to promote business activities in the country, and 65 countries were included in Tourist Visa List aimed at enhancing tourism.

At present, only two countries i.e. India and Somalia were included in List-B and not included in POVS. Applicants of these two countries were required to submit manual applications for their visas. The Somalian Embassy in Pakistan had requested to include Somalia in POVS to facilitate Somalian diaspora in Pakistan. Furthermore, Ministry of Foreign Affairs had recommended inclusion of more countries on BVL for promoting investment and business opportunities in the country.

A meeting of Review Committee of Visa Regime was held on February 15, 2022, with the following recommendations: (1) India and Somalia may also be included in the list of countries in POVS to facilitate visa applicants of these countries to ensure transparency; (2) following countries may be included in BVL: (i) Bhutan;(ii) Maldives; (ii) Nepal; (iv) Rwanda; (v) Belarus; (vi) Slovakia; (3) at present, duration of visa for family visit extension cases was one year maximum, which needed to be enhanced up to two years to facilitate Pakistan origin applicants (spouses/children of Pakistan origin); (4) as per policy, Pakistan’s entry visa was being issued on provision of valid passport, and travel/asylum/temporary documents were not acceptable so far for issuance of entry visas. To avoid inconvenience to such applicants, visa of short-term duration (30 days, family visit category, single entry, non-extendable) on travel/asylum/temporary documents, duly approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, may be issued.

The Ministry of Interior proposed following changes in POVS may also be incorporated: (i) fields showing address and place of stay of applicants, intended entry port/border/airport, place of work, contact details including sponsor details may be made mandatory. Same fields shall also be made mandatory for private individuals other than CPEC projects; and (ii) in case of business visa, contact details of the sponsor may be made mandatory.

On October 11, 2022, during discussion, Prime Minister enquired as to whether the issues relating to Chinese work visas had been resolved. The Secretary, Interior Division, apprised that our Missions were empowered to issue work visas for two years and the time limit of 30 days had been set for security clearance.

A member expressed concern that despite introduction of POVS, the issuance of business visas was marred by delays. The Secretary, Interior Division, responded that our Missions in 97 countries were authorized to issue 5 years’ multiple business visas subject to verification of the applicant as a genuine businessperson.

The policy framework had been put in place and any delays now occurring, were at the implementation stage. The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs pointed out that despite the policy, the Mission still had to circulate the application around for clearances which caused delays.

The members exhorted that the foreign businesspersons must be facilitated. A suggestion was given that CEOs of Fortune 500 companies should be given immediate business visas on arrival. Acknowledging that the visa policy was quite liberal, the members suggested that Secretary, Interior Division, and Secretary, Foreign Affairs, should immediately hold a meeting to iron out the procedural delays in POVS, especially business visas.

