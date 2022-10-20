Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway: Award for construction granted

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Council - the supreme body of the National Highway Authority (NHA), on Wednesday, granted the award for the construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project with an estimated cost of over Rs 307 billion.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood presided over the meeting of the body which was held, here on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah was also attended the meeting. Federal Secretary Communications/ Chairman National Highway Authority Capt Muhammad Khurram Agha (retd), and officials from the Finance Division, Planning and Development Division, Highway Construction, financial professionals, and the senior officers of the Ministry of Communications and NHA participated.

Mahmood said Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) is a mega project consisting of six lanes and it will be completed in 30 months according to international standards. He said that the construction of M-6 was a long-standing demand of the people of Sindh, which has been fulfilled during the present government.

Mahmood said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is endeavouring to provide a solid infrastructure for economic development in the country. In this regard, the construction and expansion of national highways and motorways is at the top of the priorities of the current government.

He said that the involvement of the private sector in the construction of road infrastructure is being encouraged. He asserted that the construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project on the basis of a public-private partnership (PPP) will prove to be a model and revolutionary project of PPP.

“A new era of economic and social development will be started in the areas through which Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project will pass,” he said.

The federal minister congratulated the Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA Captain Muhammad Khurram Agha (retd), Ministry of Communications, and construction experts of the NHA for the culmination of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motor-way (M-6) project to the final stage.

While giving a briefing on this occasion, the Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman National Highway Authority Captain Muhammad Khurram Agha (retd) said that 15 interchanges, one major bridge on the Indus River, 19 overpass bridges, 82 bridges on canals, and six flyovers will be built on this 306 km long motorway.

He said that Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project is the last missing section of the Peshawar-Karachi Motorway (PKM), the construction of which will provide the motorway facility between Karachi and Peshawar.

He said a 61 km service road will also be constructed along with this motorway. He apprised that this motorway will cost more than Rs 307 billion. The speed limit on this motorway will be 130 km per hour and the facility of service areas and rest areas on both sides of the motorway will be available at a distance of every 50 km.

This motorway will pass through the districts of Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Matiari, Benazirabad, Nowshehro Feroze, Khairpur, and Sukkur, which will bring about economic and social development there as well as new livelihood opportunities will be generated in these areas, the NHA chairman apprised the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022