Oct 20, 2022
No-trust motion: MQM-P’s Abu Bakar replaces PTI’s Ali as NA panel chief

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2022 06:36am
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs Wednesday removed Mujahid Ali, ex-chairman representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) through a no-confidence motion and unanimously elected Muhammad Abu Bakar, MNA from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) as its chairman.

The committee met at Parliament House for the removal of the ex-chairman and re-election of the Chairman Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. The additional secretary (Legislation) National Assembly Secretariat briefed them about the procedure for the election of the chairman. Muhammad Abu Bakar, MNA was unanimously elected as chairman of the Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

Abdul Qadir Khan Mandokhel, MNA proposed the name of Muhammad Abu Bakar as chairman of the Committee. Javeria Zafar Aheer seconded the name of Muhammad Abu Bakar.

NA passes nine private members’, two govt bills

The Additional Secretary (Legislation) National Assembly Secretariat, congratulated the newly-elected chairman on behalf of the Speaker National Assembly and assured him of full support from the National Assembly Secretariat for the effective and efficient functioning of the committee.

The chairman expressed his gratitude to the members for posing confidence in him and assured them to run the business of the Committee with consensus.

The meeting was attended by Mahesh Kumar Malani, Shamsun Nisa, Abdul Qadir Khan Mandokhel, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, and Javeria Zafar Aheer.

