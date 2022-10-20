PARTLY FACETIOUS: The difference between ‘capitol’ and ‘capital’

“The golden age of Islam from around the eighth century to the fourteenth century was marked by annexation of territory as well as expansion of Islamic and Arab culture from North Africa to the Middle East to South Europe and…and wait…let me finish that was not all. Muslim scholars in all disciplines were way ahead of their counterparts in other parts of the world and arts, commerce and science flourished….”

“Well the golden age is gone and today a Muslim country like Pakistan barely gets to export textiles, leather, carpets, sports and surgical goods and that too is possible if they are given monetary (easy credit) and fiscal incentives (including cheaper electricity) and exports are not possible without importing a lot more than we export and…. ”

“Viola the entry of the International Monetary Fund every other year almost, we are on the twenty third programme after all…”

“Indeed so why talk of the golden age, its long gone. I don’t know of any Muslim country whose views are taken into account when the so-called international community speaks with one voice.””

“Well I think we have begun exporting our ideology to other Western countries and before you bring up the Islamic terrorism angle let me emphasize that we Pakistanis have been exporting our political ideology for some time now.”

“Give an example.”

“Kari Lake, a Republican candidate for Governor of Arizona, in the forthcoming elections was asked if she would accept the results of the elections, remember Trump never did, and she replied I will win the elections and I will accept the results.”

“Ha ha, sounds like the Little Three - and I don’t mean the three little ducks - Huey Dewey and Louie.”

“Right another example is Trump refusing to rein in his supporters when he lost the 2020 elections and they stormed the Capitol…”

“Our capital has been stormed repeatedly, not only by the Little Three a’s supporters but also by non-national parties and…”

“The Capitol in the US refers to physical buildings or where US Congress meets while the word ‘capital’ means a city or town that functions as the seat of government…”

“Ah that has been stormed here as well…”

“Then there is resistance to vacate the prime minister’s office in spite of public opinion. Boris Johnson did not follow his own Covid rules, Truss made a U-turn that…that…”

“The Khan can only dream of.”

“And you know trying to divert public attention away from their own shortcomings, Johnson kept on going to Ukraine to shore up domestic support…”

“Yeah, yeah but has politics ever been about the moral high ground?”

“No but the leadership could disguise it better.”

“The Khan….”

“His success or otherwise has yet to be seen…we just have to see who blinks first cause right now no one seems to be blinking….”

“Just mouthing threats.”

“Hey if words can succeed then why bother with other tools.”

