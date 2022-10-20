Flood havoc: Death toll reaches 1,725: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: The death toll from the recent floods has jumped to 1,725 as Sindh has revised the deaths tally from 780 to 786 people in the past two days, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said.

According to the NDMA, floodwaters triggered by monsoon rains since mid-June have claimed the lives of 1,725 people, which include 734 men, 643 children, and 348 women. The floods have injured a total of 12,867 people, of which 5,409 are men, 4,006 children, and 3,452 women.

The majority of deaths are reported in Sindh, wherein, a total of 786 people have lost their lives, followed by Balochistan 336, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) 308, Punjab 223, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 48, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 23, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) one. Sindh has reported 8,422 flood-related injuries, followed by Punjab 3,858, KPK 370, Balochistan 187, AJK 24, and GB six.

The floods have destroyed a total of 2,271,523 houses, of which, 1,418,902 partially and 852,621 fully. In Sindh, a total of 1.89 million houses are damaged, of which, 1.17 million partially and 711,370 fully. In Balochistan 229,305 houses have been damaged, of which, 152,335 partially and 76,970 fully. In the KPK, 91,463 houses have been damaged, of which, 53,938 partially and 37,525 fully. In Punjab, 67,981 houses have been damaged, of which, 42,127 partially and 25,854 fully, and in Gilgit-Baltistan 1,211 houses have been damaged, of which, 636 partially and 575 fully.

The flood also killed 1.164 million livestock, of which, 500,000 in Balochistan, 436,435 in Sindh, 205,106 in Punjab, and 21,328 in KPK.

The federal government through the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has distributed Rs66.2 billion as flood relief assistance out of Rs70 billion earmarked among 2.64 million flood-affected families out of 2.76 million families.

According to the NDMA, the federal government has so far completed 95.9 percent of the flood relief assistance and at present only 124,031 are to receive the financial assistance. In Sindh, Rs45.16 billion has been disbursed out of Rs46.55 billion earmarked, in Punjab Rs8.05 billion out of Rs8.5 billion, in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Rs7.48 billion out of Rs7.9 billion, in Balochistan Rs5.2billion out of Rs6.026 billion, and in Gilgit Baltistan Rs11.5 million out of Rs11.8 million has been disbursed.

