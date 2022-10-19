AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
Putin restricts movement in and out of regions near Ukraine

Reuters Published October 19, 2022 Updated October 19, 2022 06:23pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree on Wednesday restricting movement in and out of eight regions adjoining Ukraine.

Putin declares martial law in four unilaterally annexed regions of Ukraine

The measures apply to the southern regions of Krasnodar, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk and Rostov, which are all near Ukraine, and the territories of Crimea and Sevastopol, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Russian commander admits situation is ‘tense’ for his forces in Ukraine

Ukraine President Vladimir Putin Russian forces Russia's invasion of Ukraine Ukraine war

