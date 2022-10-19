Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine made a rare acknowledgment of the pressures they were under from Ukrainian offensives to retake southern and eastern areas that Moscow claims to have annexed just weeks ago.

Russian commander admits situation is ‘tense’ for his forces in Ukraine

On the ground

The situation in areas Russia claims to have annexed was “tense”, said Sergei Surovikin, a Russian general appointed this month to take charge of its forces. Russian troops in some areas were under continuous attack, he said.

The Russian-appointed governor of Kherson announced the evacuation of four towns in the region.

Russian air strikes have destroyed 30% of Ukraine’s power stations since Oct. 10, causing massive blackouts across the country, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.