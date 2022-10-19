AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
Pakistan expresses solidarity with KSA

Recorder Report Published October 19, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday expressed solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following the United States indicated that President Joe Biden will act “methodically” in re-evaluating the US relationship with the Kingdom in the wake of the Saudi-led OPEC+ cartel’s decision to cut oil production target.

“In the wake of statements made against the Kingdom in the context of OPEC + decision, Pakistan expresses solidarity with the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Foreign Office said in a statement, adding that Pakistan encourages a constructive approach on such issues based on engagement and mutual respect.

It added: “We appreciate the concerns of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for avoiding market volatility and ensuring global economic stability.”

“We reaffirm our long-standing, abiding and fraternal ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the Foreign Office stated in a statement.

Over a barrel, Biden faces tough options with Saudis

OPEC+, the producer group comprising the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) plus allies including Russia, had earlier this month agreed to reduce two million barrels per day from November at a meeting in Vienna.

The move, however, angered the US as White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan recently indicated that President Biden will act “methodically” in re-evaluating the US relationship with Saudi Arabia, but options include changes to security assistance to the major oil producer.

