Oct 19, 2022
Pakistan

Appointment of FTO challenged in PHC

Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2022 05:54am
ISLAMABAD: The appointment of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has been challenged in the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has issued notice to Dr Asif Mahmood Jah in a constitutional petition challenging the eligibility and process of his appointment as Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO).The notification dated 29.09.2021 was issued by the order of President Arif Alvi on Jah’s appointment as the FTO.

It is reliably learnt that a petition has been moved by an aggrieved taxpayer of ‘KpK’ before the PHC (Abbottabad Bench), wherein after hearing the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, notice has been issued to FTO and also ordered to club the petition with other petition where appointment process of Advisers to FTO is also under challenge by the same petitioner.

