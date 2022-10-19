TIKA, SAUT will provide free wheat seeds to poor farmers

HYDERABAD: The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkia will provide free wheat seeds to the small farmers of the eight flood-affected districts of Sindh, in collaboration with the Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam and Agriculture Extension Department Government of Sindh.

In this regard, TIKA’s Karachi-based programme coordinator Halil Ibrahim Basaran meet Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri, and discussed different matter of mutual interest regarding Agriculture, Export, Culture and history of both brother countries.

On this occasion, the house was told that certified wheat seeds for two acres will be provided free of cost to 600 farmers of 8 flood-affected districts in Sindh by the Turkish government. These districts include Dadu, Khairpur, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Badin, Matiari, Umerkot, and Mirpurkhas, for which the Agriculture Extension and Research Departments of Sindh Government will support the Agency. The seed will be given to the farmers having 1 to 10 acres, the agriculture department will support for the list of farmers, as well as the demarcation of areas.

Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said that the Turkish government is supporting the poor farmers of Sindh, Sindh Agriculture University will carry out the work of better seeds and its transparent distribution responsibly and our experts will perform their services.

During the meeting, Dean of Crop Production Faculty Dr Inayatullah Rajpar, Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, in-charge Seed development and Production Cell Dr Zahoor Soomro, Dr Aijaz Soomro, Dr Tahmina Nagraj, Dr Muhammad Rafique Raho, Dr Islamuddin Rajput of Sindh Agriculture Department, and Miss Fatima, representative of TIKA also participated.

