All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference 2022: Message from Mr. Shehbaz Sharif, H.E Prime Minister of Pakistan

TEXT: I would like to commend the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) for organizing the All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference 2022. I am happy that ICAP continues to uphold its legacy of professional development and the promotion of high standards in Pakistan.

The Conference’s theme this year titled “Sustainability, Technology & Transformation” is very relevant in the context of the current economic and business scenario. It is also aligned with the Government’s efforts for connecting business sector with the economic and social development needs of the Country.

Sustainability is no longer just a buzzword, but an environmental, economic and social driver that’s changing our day-to-day lives and behaviours in almost every imaginable way. Sustainable policies do not just inject predictability into the system but also result in outcomes that have far-reaching consequences for the businesses.

Climate change has emerged as one of the greatest threats that is capable of disrupting the supply chains, upending the process of economic development and leading to social strife with implications for national security. The businesses need to adapt to this new normal and introduce policies that ensure sustainability.

The rapidly accelerating pace of change caused by globalization and the widespread use of digital technologies is having a significant effect on the way in which companies and governments create economic and social value. Organizations that have successfully transformed themselves are those that understood, managed and saw the competitive advantage in completely changing how they worked in the pursuit of their strategic objectives. Both the public and private sectors have a real challenge at hand. The business as usual approach would not work anymore.

Therefore, this Conference is a timely initiative, as it will guide finance and business professionals across the country about the challenges and opportunities in their professions.

Lastly, I would like to commend the role of Mr. Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, FCA, President ICAP, Mr. Mohammad Maqbool, FCA, Chairman Conference Committee and efforts of the organizing committee and ICAP team on the commendable job.

I extend my best wishes for the Conference. Conference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022