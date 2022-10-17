AGL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.9%)
ANL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.1%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.98%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
EPCL 57.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.67%)
FCCL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
FLYNG 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.11%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.59%)
HUMNL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
MLCF 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.16%)
OGDC 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.17%)
PAEL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.6%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.72%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.05%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
TPLP 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
TREET 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.02%)
UNITY 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.88%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 4,186 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 15,764 Decreased By -189.9 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,755 Decreased By -193.1 (-0.46%)
KSE30 15,424 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi defends oil policy in face of US charges

AFP Published October 17, 2022 Updated October 17, 2022 03:14pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has rejected US accusations of aligning itself with Russia amid the Ukraine war by making oil production cuts to drive up crude prices, insisting it was purely a business decision.

“We are astonished by the accusations that the kingdom is standing with Russia in its war with Ukraine,” the Saudi defence minister, Prince Khaled bin Salman, tweeted late Sunday.

The Saudi-led OPEC+ cartel – which includes Russia – has angered Washington by deciding to cut production by two million barrels per day from November, adding further pressure on soaring crude prices.

“It is telling that these false accusations did not come from the Ukrainian government,” Prince Khaled wrote. “Although the OPEC+ decision, which was taken unanimously, was due to purely economic reasons, some accused the kingdom of standing with Russia.

“Iran is also a member of OPEC, does this mean that the kingdom is standing with Iran as well?” he asked, referring to Saudi Arabia’s regional rival.

In a speech broadcast on Sunday night, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud insisted his country was “working hard, within its energy strategy, to support the stability and balance of global oil markets”.

Saudi Arabia pushed other OPEC nations into oil cut, White House claims

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which like Saudi Arabia are US allies as well as OPEC partners, also defended the cartel’s decision as a “technical” move.

White House spokesman John Kirby said last week that Riyadh knew the cut “would increase Russian revenues and blunt the effectiveness of sanctions” on Moscow.

The United States has vowed to re-evaluate ties with the oil-rich kingdom since the cut, which was seen as a diplomatic slap in the face for President Joe Biden by hiking prices on US consumers weeks before congressional elections.

Despite vowing to make the kingdom an international “pariah” following the October 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Biden travelled to Saudi Arabia in July and met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – with the two greeting each other with a high-profile fist bump.

But with relations now strained, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday that Biden has “no plans” to meet with Prince Mohammed at an upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia.

OPEC+ Saudi Arabia Iran Ukraine MENA Moscow President Joe Biden G20 summit oil policy Prince Khaled bin Salman Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud White House spokesman John Kirby US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi defends oil policy in face of US charges

4th successive decline: rupee settles at 218.89 against US dollar

Court grants interim bail to Imran till Oct 31 in prohibited funding case

Dar optimistic of Pakistan’s exit from FATF’s grey-list

Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N’s general election campaign: Rana Sanaullah

Indus Motor vows to launch Corolla Cross in Pakistan next year

Bankrupt Sri Lanka slashes fuel prices

Pakistan's power generation cost up nearly 46% YoY in Sep as production declines

Oil rises as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears

Norwegian Ambassador calls on COAS, expresses grief over flood devastation

Read more stories