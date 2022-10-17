AGL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.9%)
ANL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.1%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.98%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
EPCL 57.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.67%)
FCCL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
FLYNG 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.11%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.59%)
HUMNL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
MLCF 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.16%)
OGDC 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.17%)
PAEL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.6%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.72%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.05%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
TPLP 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
TREET 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.02%)
UNITY 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.88%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 4,186 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 15,764 Decreased By -189.9 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,755 Decreased By -193.1 (-0.46%)
KSE30 15,424 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK finance minister seeks to stem bond rout by rushing forward tax plan

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2022 12:35pm
Follow us

LONDON: New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt, seeking to stem a dramatic loss of confidence among investors in Prime Minister Liz Truss’s government, will announce tax and spending measures on Monday, two weeks earlier than scheduled.

Hunt, racing to rewrite Truss’s economic programme since he replaced Kwasi Kwarteng who was fired on Friday, is trying to halt a bond market rout that has raged since Sept. 23 when the government announced a string of unfunded tax cuts.

“The chancellor will make a statement later today, bringing forward measures from the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan that will support fiscal sustainability,” the finance ministry said.

“He will also make a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon.”

Sterling was up about 1% against the dollar in trading in Asia. Hunt met Truss over the weekend to overhaul her original economic proposals.

Her grip on power has been severely weakened by the crisis, little more than a month after moving into Downing Street as the fourth British prime minister in six years.

“Strong start by Jeremy Hunt as chancellor,” Mel Stride, a lawmaker from the ruling Conservative Party who chairs parliament’s Treasury Committee, said on Twitter. “Gets what needs to be done and is acting fast. Surprising markets positively on the upside with an early statement to House of Commons today is a wise move.

Message is ‘we get what needs to be done and it’s being sorted’.“ Hunt will deliver a fuller medium-term fiscal plan as scheduled on Oct. 31 alongside forecasts from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility, the Treasury said.

Hunt met Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey and the head of Britain’s Debt Management Office late on Sunday to brief them on his plans, the Treasury said.

New UK finance minister tears up tottering PM’s agenda

Hunt faces another test of his attempt to stem the crisis of confidence at 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) when the bond market reopens and will not have the support of the BoE’s emergency bond-buying programme that expired on Friday.

British bond prices immediately renewed their sharp sell-off in the final hours of trading on Friday as investors decided that Truss’s latest U-turn - to allow a rise in tax on company profits and not freeze them as she had planned - was not enough.

“Show the markets”

Hunt said on Saturday some taxes would go up, spending would rise less than previously planned and that he hoped investors would take note of his changes that represented a near total U-turn in fiscal policy. “No government can control the markets. No chancellor should seek to do that,” the former foreign and health minister told BBC television in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

“There is one thing we can do and that’s what I’m going to do, which is to show the markets, the world, indeed people watching at home, that we can properly account for every penny of our tax and spending plans.”

The political editor of The Times said Truss and Hunt agreed to Sunday to delay a cut in income tax for workers until 2024, a year later than Truss originally planned.

Hunt is trying to narrow a hole in public finances that the Sunday Times reported was as big as 72 billion pounds, including the 45 billion pounds of tax cuts originally planned by Truss, only about 20 billion pounds of which have so far been reversed.

BoE Governor Bailey gave Hunt a vote of confidence on Saturday, saying they had an “immediate meeting of minds” on the need to fix the public finances.

But Bailey also said interest rates would probably have to go up sharply next month, even with the economy likely to go into a recession soon.

Goldman Sachs said on Sunday it expected Britain’s economy to shrink by 1.0% in 2023, a more severe contraction than its previous forecast of a 0.4% shrinkage, as Truss’s tax cuts were reversed.

Bank of England Twitter Goldman Sachs Tax British Prime Minister Liz Truss Kwasi Kwarteng British finance minister Jeremy Hunt BoE Governor Bailey

Comments

1000 characters

UK finance minister seeks to stem bond rout by rushing forward tax plan

4th successive decline: rupee settles at 218.89 against US dollar

Court grants interim bail to Imran till Oct 31 in prohibited funding case

Dar optimistic of Pakistan’s exit from FATF’s grey-list

Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N’s general election campaign: Rana Sanaullah

Indus Motor vows to launch Corolla Cross in Pakistan next year

Bankrupt Sri Lanka slashes fuel prices

Pakistan's power generation cost up nearly 46% YoY in Sep as production declines

Oil rises as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears

Saudi defends oil policy in face of US charges

Norwegian Ambassador calls on COAS, expresses grief over flood devastation

Read more stories