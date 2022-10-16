AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.41%)
Oct 16, 2022
Sports

Sri Lanka call on Fernando as Madushanka ruled out of T20 World Cup

AFP Published 16 Oct, 2022 12:08pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
GEELONG: Sri Lanka’s left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka was on Sunday ruled out of the T20 World Cup because of injury with Binura Fernando named as replacement, tournament organisers said.

Madushanka missed the team’s opening match against Namibia in Geelong after tearing a thigh muscle in a practice session.

“Fernando who has played nine T20 internationals, was named as a replacement after Madushanka was ruled out due to a torn quad muscle,” the International Cricket Council said in a statement.

“Fernando will travel out from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia.”

Sri Lanka win toss, bowl against Namibia in World Cup opener

Fernando, a left-arm fast bowler who stands 6ft 7in tall (2.04m), has the ability to land the ball awkwardly and generate swing.

Sri Lanka, who won the T20 Asia Cup last month, will play three first-round matches in their attempt to make the Super 12 stage.

Sri Lankan shares T20 Internationals T20 Asia Cup T20 World Cup in Australia Dilshan Madushanka Binura Fernando

