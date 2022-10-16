Customs value on Iranian raisins revised

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate of Customs Valuation, Quetta has revised the customs value on the import of raisins from Iran.

The directorate issued a new customs valuation ruling, here on Saturday. Under the new ruling, the directorate has fixed US$0.60 per kg as the new customs value on the import of raisins from Iran.

The new ruling shall be applicable on raisin imported from Iran in the province of Balochistan, via land-border Customs Stations.

The background of the valuation issue revealed that the Collector of Customs Appraisement, Quetta approached the directorate to determine the value of the raisin, as the Collectorate needed guidance on the valuation of this item imported from Iran through land border Customs Stations of Balochistan.

Accordingly, the concerned officials and importers were consulted on the matter.

The MCC Appraisement, Quetta vide their aforementioned letter apprised that they were facing difficulties in determining value under section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969. Therefore, they requested the directorate to determine value under section 25-A.

The fall back method under subsection 9 or section 25 was resorted to for determination of value under section 25-A, as the preceding methods under section 25 could not be applied in the absence of reliable data on quantity and quality of this item to arrive at assessable customs value of raisin imported from Iran through a land border Customs Stations of Balochistan. All the information gathered in this manner were analysed and evaluated.

Keeping in view the findings of this exercise, the customs value of the aforementioned item is determined under sub-section (9) of section 25 read with section 25-A of the Customs Act, 1969.

The Collectors of Customs in Balochistan may ensure that the value given in this ruling is applied by the concerned staff for the given description of goods, without fail.

The Customs value determined in the ruling is for the descriptions and specifications mentioned. The HS Code is mentioned for illustrative purpose so that the valuation ruling value is made accessible to the assessing officer.

The assessment shall be finalised on the basis of correct classification after fulfillment of the requisite formalities, the ruling added.