Fresh, dry fruits: FBR reduces RD duty if imports made in PKR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exempted/ reduced regulatory duty (RD) on the import of fresh and dry fruits if imports are made in Pak Rupees (PKRs) or through the barter mechanism by land routes. The FBR has issued SRO1722 (1)/2022 to amend SRO 966(1)/2022, here on Friday.

According to the notification, the reduced rates of the RD would be applicable from August 22, 2022, to February 21, 2023. The FBR has exempted RD on the import of some fresh and dry fruits, whereas, RDs have been reduced from 74 percent to 20-10 percent. For example, RD has been cut from 49 to 45 percent on the import of raisins. Meanwhile, a senior customs official told Business Recorder that the issue of blockage of import trucks at the Pak-Afghan border has been resolved. The FBR had issued an SRO on August 22, 2022, for raising the RD and duties on luxury items and imposed increased rates of duties on imports of fruits and dry fruits from Afghanistan. It had triggered a protest and several trucks halted their movements on both sides of the Pak-Afghan borders. Now the FBR has reduced RD on the import of fruits and dry fruits from Kabul for resolving the outstanding issue. The import of duty and RD on grapes increased from Rs 14000 to Rs 49,000 which stopped import of fruits and dry fruits from Afghanistan. Now the FBR has withdrawn and reduced RD on fruits and dry fruits and restored the position of duties as was charged prior to August 22, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022