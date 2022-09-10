AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 103.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 61.2 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Fresh, dry fruits: FBR reduces RD duty if imports made in PKR

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2022 04:14am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exempted/ reduced regulatory duty (RD) on the import of fresh and dry fruits if imports are made in Pak Rupees (PKRs) or through the barter mechanism by land routes. The FBR has issued SRO1722 (1)/2022 to amend SRO 966(1)/2022, here on Friday.

According to the notification, the reduced rates of the RD would be applicable from August 22, 2022, to February 21, 2023. The FBR has exempted RD on the import of some fresh and dry fruits, whereas, RDs have been reduced from 74 percent to 20-10 percent. For example, RD has been cut from 49 to 45 percent on the import of raisins. Meanwhile, a senior customs official told Business Recorder that the issue of blockage of import trucks at the Pak-Afghan border has been resolved. The FBR had issued an SRO on August 22, 2022, for raising the RD and duties on luxury items and imposed increased rates of duties on imports of fruits and dry fruits from Afghanistan. It had triggered a protest and several trucks halted their movements on both sides of the Pak-Afghan borders. Now the FBR has reduced RD on the import of fruits and dry fruits from Kabul for resolving the outstanding issue. The import of duty and RD on grapes increased from Rs 14000 to Rs 49,000 which stopped import of fruits and dry fruits from Afghanistan. Now the FBR has withdrawn and reduced RD on fruits and dry fruits and restored the position of duties as was charged prior to August 22, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR PKR RD dry fruits

Comments

1000 characters

Fresh, dry fruits: FBR reduces RD duty if imports made in PKR

Govt takes step to ease Chinese IPPs’ concerns

Nepra approves 5pc annual NHP indexation for Punjab, KP

Refund queries: FTO asks FBR to form fact-finding committee

Aid not generosity, it’s a matter of justice: Guterres

UNGA address: PM to leave for New York on 17th

Aid from global partners vital, says COAS

July FCA: KE to refund Rs4.12 per unit to consumers

PSO urges Power Div to revisit furnace oil demands

Sales reports: No monthly GST return option available to pharma cos, claims KTBA

Imran likely to unveil ‘critical’ phase of his anti-govt drive today

Read more stories