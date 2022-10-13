Regional stability essential for rapid economic growth of Pakistan, PM tells CICA

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that regional stability was essential to revive rapid and equitable economic growth in Pakistan.

Speaking at the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), he stated that Pakistan desired peaceful relations with all its neighbours, including India.

“Until India halts its atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), a just and lasting peace will remain elusive," he told the world leaders. "For seven decades, India has defied the will of United Nations, as reflected through the two United Nations (UN) resolutions on Kashmir, and trampled the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, by denying them the right of self-determination."

He urged all the nations to “look behind the gloss of Indian democracy and recognise the brutal nature of its policies in IIOJK.”

In this terrorised valley, India brandishes democracy not through the ballot, but through its bullet, the PM said.

"A peaceful, stable, united and prosperous Afghanistan is in best interest of Pakistan, the entire region and the international community,” he underlined. “We call upon the world to support the people of Afghanistan in their quest for sustainable peace, stability and development."

He stressed that Pakistan attached great importance to the CICA platform because the conference was playing an important role in enhancing cooperation and promoting trust and understanding in the Asian continent.

"Pakistan is living through a colossal climate-induced calamity,” he stated. “Unprecedented rains and flooding that have submerged more than one-third of my country are, without any doubt, the consequence of global warming and climate change."

What makes the situation more tragic is that even though Pakistan is responsible for less than 1% of global carbon emissions but still the nation is among the top ten countries most severely impacted by climate change, the PM lamented.

He appreciated UN for enhancing flash appeal of 816 million dollars for Pakistan earlier this month.

This five-fold increase in the amount is aimed at tackling the challenges of water-borne diseases among the affected population.

"We look forward to your continued support as we transition to more daunting phase of rehabilitation and reconstruction,” he informed the world leaders. “Let me assure you that we are determined to emerge stronger from this catastrophe, rebuilding through comprehensive, resilient and sustainable model."

Pakistan’s location offers a natural bridge and conduit among regional economies and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has transformed the economic and connectivity landscape of the region.

He invited the participating nations to take advantage of the opportunities for trade, business and investment opportunities in Pakistan.