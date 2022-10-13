AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
Australia and Indonesia observe 20th anniversary of Bali bombings

Press Release Published 13 Oct, 2022 05:59am
ISLAMABAD: The Australian High Commission and the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia marked the 20th Anniversary of the Bali terrorist bombings on Wednesday with a memorial ceremony in Islamabad.

The memorial paid tribute to the courage and resilience of those affected by the attacks of 12 October 2002, which killed 202 innocent people, including 88 Australians and 38 Indonesians, and wounded hundreds more.

Speaking at the ceremony, Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins highlighted the subsequent close cooperation between Australia and Indonesia and emphasised the commitment of both countries to countering terrorism and violent extremism.

“The shared grief of the Australian and Indonesian peoples gave rise to a shared resolve: Australia and Indonesia have worked together to strengthen regional responses to the threat of terrorism and violent extremism.” Hawkins said.

Indonesian Ambassador Adam Tugio remarked that successful prevention of violent acts of extremism calls for an inclusive approach involving youth, professional media, religious leaders and relevant stakeholders both at national and global level.

“Two-decade remembrance of tragedy in Bali is a valuable opportunity to renew and reiterate our collective commitment to strengthen the voice of moderation, tolerance and respect for cultural diversity,” added Tugio.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from across the diplomatic community, including other nations who lost citizens in the bombings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Islamabad indonesia Australian High Commission Neil Hawkins 20th anniversary of Bali bombings

