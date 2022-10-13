PM’s body reviews spate of attacks in KP

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Steering Committee on Peace on Wednesday reviewed the recent spate of attacks in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Swat, and decided to assist the provincial government in curbing terrorist activities in the region.

The development comes after a school van was targetted in Swat’s Charbagh area, which left the van driver dead and two students injured. The attack was the latest in a series of incidents of violence that have gripped the valley in recent days, prompting citizens to take to the streets against the rising tide of insurgency.

The steering committee’s meeting was chaired by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. According to a statement, the participants — which included MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, MNA Khalid Hussain Magsi, MNA Mohsin Dawar, Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Makam, former KP governor Shaukatullah Khan, and former Senator Muhammad Saleh Shah — reviewed the situation in Swat in detail.

The interior minister stated in a tweet, “Today, I presided over the meeting of the steering committee on peace where the recent terrorist attacks in KPK particularly Swat were thoroughly reviewed. It’s quite unfortunate that the PTI members of the committee didn’t participate in the meeting despite the invitation.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022