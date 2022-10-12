AGL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 81.85 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (4.27%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.34%)
EFERT 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.3%)
EPCL 58.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.75%)
FCCL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
GGGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
GGL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.71%)
LOTCHEM 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.15%)
MLCF 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 76.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.3%)
PAEL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
TELE 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.83%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TREET 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.1%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,230 Increased By 32 (0.76%)
BR30 16,163 Decreased By -274.9 (-1.67%)
KSE100 42,054 Decreased By -101 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,591 Decreased By -31.8 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blasts heard in Russia-occupied Kherson, Melitopol

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2022 10:15am
Follow us

Five blasts were heard in the city of Kherson early on Wednesday, Russian media reported, adding that according to unofficial information air defence systems were launched.

Kherson, the administrative centre of the broader Kherson region, was one of the first cities to fall to Russian forces after they launched their invasion in Ukraine in February.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Russian-controlled Melitopol in the south of the Zaporizhzhia region, said on the Telegram messaging app that there was a powerful explosion in the city.

RIA reported, citing local Russia-installed police, that a device exploded near the city’s central market.

Blinken condemns Russia’s ‘horrific strikes’ on Ukraine

There were no casualties, RIA reported.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.

Russia Ukraine Melitopol Kherson region Zaporizhzhia region

Comments

1000 characters

Blasts heard in Russia-occupied Kherson, Melitopol

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

PM Shehbaz departs for Kazakhstan to attend CICA summit

Oil prices fall as dollar gains, US inflation data in spotlight

AGP flags wrong collection of certain WHTs

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

SC asks NAB to submit record of high-profile cases today

Incoming, outgoing passengers: FBR sets new rules for currency declaration

Dollar at 24-year peak to yen after US yields jump; sterling choppy

July non-tax revenue down 13pc to Rs40.822bn YoY

Read more stories