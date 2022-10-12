AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
ANL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
AVN 79.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.25%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
EPCL 58.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.93%)
FCCL 15.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
GGGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
GGL 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.48%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.73%)
LOTCHEM 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
MLCF 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
OGDC 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
PAEL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
TELE 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TREET 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
TRG 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.08 (-5.05%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
WAVES 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,247 Increased By 48.9 (1.17%)
BR30 16,452 Increased By 14.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 42,034 Decreased By -121.7 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,555 Decreased By -68.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP upholds decision to hold by-elections on 16th

Recorder Report Published 12 Oct, 2022 07:10am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday upheld its decision to hold by-elections on October 16, 2022, on a petition of the federal government for postponement of by-elections for 90 days because of its focus on the humanitarian assistance and restoration of flood-hit areas.

The decision to hold by-elections as per schedule was taken at a meeting headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and participated by the defence secretary.

The committee decided that the by-elections will be held as per schedule on October 16 and postponed the election in Kurram’s NA-45 due to the law and order situation.

Local body elections in all districts of Karachi Division will also be held as per the schedule on October 23, 2022.

The commission held the consultative meeting on the security situation on the request of the Ministry of Interior to postpone the by-elections for 90 days on Friday.

The ministry requested to postpone the by-polls on 12 constituencies of national and Punjab assemblies scheduled for October 16 as well as local body elections in Karachi.

On Friday, in a letter to the ECP, however, Interior Ministry Rana Sanaullah requested that the party (PTI) could besiege Islamabad between October 12-17, and the date coincides with October 16, on which, the by-elections are scheduled to be held.

He also argued in the letter that dealing with the march requires the maximum deployment of all available law enforcement troops to maintain peace in the capital city.

The letter also cited the losses incurred and the rise in diseases following the recent catastrophic floods as the reason for the postponement of by-polls.

The ministry mentioned that most resources have been diverted toward relief and rehabilitation efforts across flood-hit areas in the country; therefore, it would put immense strain on government agencies, including the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, Rangers, and other LEAs to utilise its resources and carry the extra work during election duties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Federal Government ECP by elections CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja local body elections Flood hit areas Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

ECP upholds decision to hold by-elections on 16th

Pakistan urgently needs debt relief: UN

Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

AGP flags wrong collection of certain WHTs

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

SC asks NAB to submit record of high-profile cases today

Incoming, outgoing passengers: FBR sets new rules for currency declaration

July non-tax revenue down 13pc to Rs40.822bn YoY

Spot coal bidding: Chinese firm wants revised mechanism

Dar leaves for US to hold negotiations with IMF, World Bank

NESPAK: PM okays BoD reconstitution

Read more stories