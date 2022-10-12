AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
Oct 12, 2022
For flood affectees of Rojhan city: BOPMadadgar launched with zero-carbon shelters

Press Release Published October 12, 2022 Updated October 12, 2022 07:14am
LAHORE: The recent devastating rains and flash floods have inundated vast areas across Pakistan. The Bank of Punjab (BOP), a market leader in corporate social responsibility, has once again been at the forefront of carrying out flood relief activities as it solemnly believes that it’s mandatory upon each and every citizen of the country to be actively involved in the rebuilding and rehabilitation of our flood affected brothers and sisters.

The bank recently launched its employee volunteering programme called BOPMadadgar which has been designed to give our employees an opportunity to participate in uplifting society and doing good for the public at large.

BOP, under the flag of BOPMadadgar, is constructing permanent basic shelters using eco-friendly building materials in the flood-affected areas. These shelters are durable and have inherent climate-resilient properties, enabling them to withstand flooding. Additionally, these shelters are extremely low cost, easy to construct, and with virtually zero carbon footprint.

On Tuesday, Zafar Masud (President & CEO – BOP) along with senior members of the management visited the camp site of BOPMadadgar’s maiden flood relief activities in the Rojhan city. The President oversaw the construction activities being done for the flood affectees. He met the BOPMadadgar team along with artisans involved in the construction work. He also met the flood-affected families which have shifted to the shelters provided by the bank.

Speaking at the occasion, Zafar Masud said, “Today, we have come to Rojhan city for the inaugural project of BOPMadadgar. BOP’s branch in the city has also been damaged but the staff is present today to support the flood affectees.”

