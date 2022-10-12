AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.56%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.23%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.98%)
EPCL 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.93%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.57%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (4.26%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.09%)
OGDC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.83%)
PAEL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.13%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.76%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.72%)
WAVES 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 4,198 Decreased By -61.8 (-1.45%)
BR30 16,438 Decreased By -262.5 (-1.57%)
KSE100 42,155 Decreased By -56.2 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,623 Decreased By -266.6 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese rubber falls

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2022 07:28am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures snapped a three-session rally on Tuesday, tracking losses on the Shanghai market as a fresh round of Covid-19 outbreaks in top consumer China raised demand concerns.

The Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for March delivery finished 4.5 yen, or 1.9%, down at 230.0 yen ($1.58) per kg. Japan’s financial markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday in Japan. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for January delivery fell 370 yuan to finish at 12,875 yuan ($1,792) per tonne. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average closed 2.64% down.

Past months have seen growing concerns over slowing rubber demand in China as the country struggles with a property crisis, heat waves disrupting production and extended lockdowns hitting industrial activity and consumption.

China’s auto sales rose 25.7% in September from a year earlier, a slower pace of growth compared with the previous two months, in which electric car sales grew at a faster rate because of government incentives. .

Nikkei index Japanese rubber Osaka Exchange’s rubber

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese rubber falls

Inflation rate at 19.9pc: IMF projects 3.5pc growth for 2023

Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

AGP flags wrong collection of certain WHTs

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

SC asks NAB to submit record of high-profile cases today

Incoming, outgoing passengers: FBR sets new rules for currency declaration

July non-tax revenue down 13pc to Rs40.822bn YoY

Spot coal bidding: Chinese firm wants revised mechanism

Dar leaves for US to hold negotiations with IMF, World Bank

NESPAK: PM okays BoD reconstitution

Read more stories