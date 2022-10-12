AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.56%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.23%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.98%)
EPCL 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.93%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.57%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (4.26%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.09%)
OGDC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.83%)
PAEL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.13%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.76%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.72%)
WAVES 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 4,247 Increased By 48.9 (1.17%)
BR30 16,452 Increased By 14.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 42,034 Decreased By -121.7 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,555 Decreased By -68.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls over 3pc

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2022 05:46am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slumped on Tuesday, ending a seven-day rally due to higher end-September stocks and slowing early October exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 145 ringgit, or 3.78%, to 3,692 ringgit ($790.41) a tonne.

Malaysia’s end-September palm oil inventories rose 10.5% from the previous month to 2.32 million tonnes, the highest in nearly three years, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data.

Output gained 2.6% to 1.77 million tonnes, while palm oil exports jumped 9.3% to 1.42 million tonnes, the MPOB data showed.

Inventories were much higher than expected, elevated by large stocks from the previous month, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-10 fell 17.3% from the same week in September, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services. Another cargo surveyor, AmSpec Agri Malaysia, said exports during the period rose 0.5%.

In top producer Indonesia, palm oil inventories at end-August fell to 4.04 million tonnes from 5.91 million tonnes a month earlier, as exports jumped, data from industry group the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) showed on Tuesday.

Fundamentally, the market is bearish but it has good support from bullish crude oil and competing vegetables oil prices due to the escalating war in Ukraine, Varqa said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.6%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.8%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 1.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Global palm oil purchases are rising this quarter as buyers take advantage of the tropical oil’s widening discount to rival soyoil which should entice price sensitive consumers and boost biofuel usage, according to senior industry officials.

Palm Oil soyoil Malaysian Palm Oil Board Palm oil exports GAPKI

Comments

1000 characters

Palm falls over 3pc

Pakistan urgently needs debt relief: UN

Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

AGP flags wrong collection of certain WHTs

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

SC asks NAB to submit record of high-profile cases today

Incoming, outgoing passengers: FBR sets new rules for currency declaration

July non-tax revenue down 13pc to Rs40.822bn YoY

Spot coal bidding: Chinese firm wants revised mechanism

Dar leaves for US to hold negotiations with IMF, World Bank

NESPAK: PM okays BoD reconstitution

Read more stories