Ministry officials resolve to further strengthen Sino-Pak ties

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan-China Spokespersons’ Dialogue was held virtually between the ministries of foreign affairs of Pakistan and China in which the two sides reiterated the commitment to further strengthen their “time-tested” relationship.

The Pakistani delegation was steered by Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Additional Secretary (UN&ED), and the Chinese side was led by Spokesperson Hua Chunying, Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General of Department of Information at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

It stated that the spokespersons emphasized the strength of the time-tested Pakistan-China relationship that has been nurtured by successive generations of leadership and people of the two countries.

Discussions focused on the excellent state of bilateral relations, and exchange of views on functioning of the respective spokespersons offices, media cooperation and avenues of future collaboration, it stated, adding that the spokesperson also extended best wishes to his Chinese counterpart for the successful holding of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

“The Spokespersons’ Dialogue is an institutionalized interaction between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and China. It showcases the strength of the “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” and reinforces commonality of views and interests between the two countries,” it added.

