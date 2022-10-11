CBOT corn may fall into $6.88-3/4 to $6.92-3/4 range

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may fall into a range of $6.88-3/4 to $6.92-3/4 per bushel, as it failed to break a resistance at $7.06-1/4.

The resistance is identified as the 100% level of a presumed wave c from $6.71-1/2.

This wave may either end around this level or extend far above it.

Regardless of the ending point of the wave c, a correction is highly likely.

A break below $6.88-3/4 would signal again a reversal of the uptrend from the July 22 low of $5.61-3/4.

CBOT corn may revisit Sept. 30 high of 6.96-1/4

On the daily chart, corn broke a key resistance at $6.88 and a short trendline.

It is expected to extend its gains to $7.17-3/4. The subsequent drop on hourly chart is regarded as a pullback towards $6.88.

The contract is expected to resume its rise upon the completion of the pullback.

A break below $6.88 could open the way towards $6.64.