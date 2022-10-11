AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
ANL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.15%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.63%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.42%)
EFERT 81.36 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.99%)
EPCL 59.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.42%)
FCCL 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.53%)
FLYNG 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
GGGL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
GGL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.11%)
GTECH 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.9%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.86%)
MLCF 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.75%)
OGDC 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.84%)
PAEL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.63%)
PIBTL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
PRL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.28%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TPL 8.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.84%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.77%)
WAVES 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.91%)
BR100 4,193 Decreased By -67.4 (-1.58%)
BR30 16,409 Decreased By -291.1 (-1.74%)
KSE100 42,099 Decreased By -112.5 (-0.27%)
KSE30 15,627 Decreased By -262.8 (-1.65%)
CBOT corn may fall into $6.88-3/4 to $6.92-3/4 range

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2022 12:33pm
SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may fall into a range of $6.88-3/4 to $6.92-3/4 per bushel, as it failed to break a resistance at $7.06-1/4.

The resistance is identified as the 100% level of a presumed wave c from $6.71-1/2.

This wave may either end around this level or extend far above it.

Regardless of the ending point of the wave c, a correction is highly likely.

A break below $6.88-3/4 would signal again a reversal of the uptrend from the July 22 low of $5.61-3/4.

CBOT corn may revisit Sept. 30 high of 6.96-1/4

On the daily chart, corn broke a key resistance at $6.88 and a short trendline.

It is expected to extend its gains to $7.17-3/4. The subsequent drop on hourly chart is regarded as a pullback towards $6.88.

The contract is expected to resume its rise upon the completion of the pullback.

A break below $6.88 could open the way towards $6.64.

