MQM’s Tessori sworn-in as Sindh Governor

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Kamran Tessori on Monday took oath as 34th Governor of Sindh. Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice administered the oath to Tessori in a ceremony held at the Governor House here.

Several political dignitaries including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Chief Secretary, MQM-P leaders, members of business community and civil society attended the event.

The Sindh governor’s post had been vacant since Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Imran Ismail’s resignation five months ago.

Following the resignation of Imran Ismail, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has been discharging his duties as the acting governor of Sindh also.

Ismail stepped down as Sindh governor in April 2022 following the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister.

