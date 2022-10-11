AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
ANL 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.54%)
EPCL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
FCCL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 32.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.92%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
OGDC 76.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.21%)
PAEL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
PIBTL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.97%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.42%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
TRG 151.60 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (4.91%)
UNITY 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.07%)
WAVES 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.69%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 15.9 (0.37%)
BR30 16,700 Increased By 294.4 (1.79%)
KSE100 42,212 Increased By 104.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,889 Increased By 20.2 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PKR: another week of strength, resilience

Recorder Review Published 11 Oct, 2022 07:05am
Follow us

KARACHI: The rupee witnessed another week of strength, gaining across all five sessions for cumulative appreciation of 3.9% to close at 219.92 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Friday.

The PKR has been on an upward trajectory since the last week of September and gained nearly 9% in value as the return of Ishaq Dar sent out a wave of bullish sentiment in the currency market, which also curbed speculation activity. Additionally, spread between the inter-bank and open markets has also reduced to a negligible value, signalling a curb in speculation.

During the week, Dar’s statement, after he took over as finance minister, that the currency could even come below 200 gave fresh impetus even as the US dollar remained strongly poised, buoyed by a chorus of hawkish Federal Reserve speakers and as investors bet a solid jobs data later in the day will keep the world’s biggest central bank on its aggressive tightening path to tame inflation.

However, many analysts believe that the rupee’s recent appreciation run, which has extended across 11 sessions, may still be short-lived as Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves continue to deplete and further dollar inflows have not yet materialised.

However, Pakistan reported a narrower trade deficit on a monthly basis, while the Asian Development Bank (ADB) also announced provision of flood relief support to the tune of $2.3-2.5 billion, including $1.5 billion for the BRACE programme, which will improve the inflows position of the country.

Additionally, during the week, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) chief spokesperson Abid Qamar said that the central bank will soon complete an investigation into alleged manipulation by commercial banks of foreign exchange operations in the country, further putting the brakes on any speculation tendency in the markets. Analysts believe, moving forward, the rupee will stabilise around a short-term equilibrium with its further trend determined by Pakistan’s economic and balance-of-payments’ position.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR gained 8 rupees for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 220 and 222, respectively. Against Euro, the PKR gained 6 rupees for both buying and selling, closing at 219 and 221, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 1.70 rupees for both buying andselling, closing at 61 and 61.50, respectively.

========================================

THE RUPEE

========================================

Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar

========================================

Bid Close Rs. 219.90

Offer Close Rs. 220.90

Bid Open Rs. 228.60

Offer Open Rs. 229.60

========================================

Weekly Open market rates for dollar

========================================

Bid Close Rs. 220.00

Offer Close Rs. 222.00

Bid Open Rs. 228.00

Offer Open Rs. 230.00

========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

US dollar PKR Pakistan Rupee Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar Open market rates for dollar

Comments

1000 characters

PKR: another week of strength, resilience

PM terms Thar power project ‘game-changer’

Govt getting $4bn as bonds take battering after floods: SBP

Debt rescheduling: ‘Won’t go to Paris Club,’ says Dar

World Bank, IMF see rising risks of global recession

Five export sectors: ECC approves continuation of regionally competitive power tariff

Net metering: Nepra to protect interests of ‘all’ consumers

New scheme for traders on the cards

Army chief’s appointment: President for ‘broader consultation’

MQM’s Tessori sworn-in as Sindh Governor

Arrest warrant for Interior Minister: ACE team says Islamabad police not cooperating

Read more stories