PM Shehbaz made vice chairman of COP 27

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been made Vice Chairman by the United Nations for its Climate Change Conference (COP 27).

The Prime Minister’s Office said that the vice-chairmanship during the meeting by the “Conference of Parties” (COP-27) is a great international honour for Pakistan. Among the 195 countries of the United Nations, Pakistan has received this honour.”COP-27” is chaired by Egypt.

The Egyptian President, Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi, has also invited Shehbaz Sharif to co-chair the “COP-27” meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, Prime Minister of Norway, President of Egypt will jointly chair the round table conference.

The COP-27 will be held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt from November 6 to 18.

The conference would be attended by world leaders, heads of governments, heads of international financial institutions and think tanks will participate in the meeting.

This will be the 27th meeting organised by the United Nations regarding the problems of environmental changes and their solutions.

The Prime Minister’s Office added that the prime minister has raised voice regarding environmental changes after the recent floods. He raised voice on climate change at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State and Government and the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

