AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
ANL 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.54%)
EPCL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
FCCL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 32.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.92%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
OGDC 76.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.21%)
PAEL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
PIBTL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.97%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.42%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
TRG 151.60 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (4.91%)
UNITY 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.07%)
WAVES 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.69%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 15.9 (0.37%)
BR30 16,700 Increased By 294.4 (1.79%)
KSE100 42,212 Increased By 104.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,889 Increased By 20.2 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Energy, agri sectors responsible for most of GHG emissions: report

Hamid Waleed Published 11 Oct, 2022 07:07am
Follow us

LAHORE: Energy and agriculture are the main sectors responsible for most of the Green House Gas (GHG) emissions as 46% of emissions come from the energy sector and 41% from agriculture.

According to the latest data on global GHG emissions, Pakistan’s industry sector contributes 5% to the country’s GHG emissions while the textile industry contributes 9.5% for both gate-to-gate and cradle-to-gate categories. Thus, the textile industry contributes around 9.5% to the country level and 0.095% to global GHG emissions.

Energy and agriculture are the main sectors responsible for most of the Green House Gas (GHG) emissions rate. For instance, its emissions have increased by 87% from 1990 to 2012 while its textile export competitor Bangladesh’s emissions grew by 59% for the same time period and India’s emissions grew by 180% from 1990-2014. Although, Pakistan’s emissions are far lower than global and India’s emissions, the country still needs to make significant efforts in reducing its carbon footprint, especially in its agriculture and energy sectors.

To make the agriculture sector sustainable, the use of fertilizers can be reduced, organic seeds can be farmed and water pumping techniques can be more environmentally friendly. Also, as the textile sector heavily relies on local cotton production for its functioning, it can support sustainable agriculture by assisting farmers in improving soil health as a carbon sink and fertilizer management via financial and technical backup. The energy sector also needs transformation towards renewable energy sources.

Pakistan’s per capita GHG emissions with an overall impact of 1% have increased at an alarming World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has pointed out that since the climate warms during the current century, wildfires and associated air pollution are expected to increase, even under a low emissions scenario. In addition to human health impacts, increasing air pollution will affect ecosystems via increased atmospheric deposition.

A Unfortunately, only 1% of the domestic and industrial wastewater in Pakistan is treated and 64% is discharged into rivers or the Arabian Sea, while other neighboring countries such as Bangladesh treat 17% of its wastewater.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Agriculture climate change energy agri sectors GHG emissions

Comments

1000 characters

Energy, agri sectors responsible for most of GHG emissions: report

PM terms Thar power project ‘game-changer’

Govt getting $4bn as bonds take battering after floods: SBP

Debt rescheduling: ‘Won’t go to Paris Club,’ says Dar

World Bank, IMF see rising risks of global recession

Five export sectors: ECC approves continuation of regionally competitive power tariff

Net metering: Nepra to protect interests of ‘all’ consumers

New scheme for traders on the cards

Army chief’s appointment: President for ‘broader consultation’

MQM’s Tessori sworn-in as Sindh Governor

Arrest warrant for Interior Minister: ACE team says Islamabad police not cooperating

Read more stories