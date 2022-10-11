Energy, agri sectors responsible for most of GHG emissions: report

LAHORE: Energy and agriculture are the main sectors responsible for most of the Green House Gas (GHG) emissions as 46% of emissions come from the energy sector and 41% from agriculture.

According to the latest data on global GHG emissions, Pakistan’s industry sector contributes 5% to the country’s GHG emissions while the textile industry contributes 9.5% for both gate-to-gate and cradle-to-gate categories. Thus, the textile industry contributes around 9.5% to the country level and 0.095% to global GHG emissions.

For instance, its emissions have increased by 87% from 1990 to 2012 while its textile export competitor Bangladesh's emissions grew by 59% for the same time period and India's emissions grew by 180% from 1990-2014. Although, Pakistan's emissions are far lower than global and India's emissions, the country still needs to make significant efforts in reducing its carbon footprint, especially in its agriculture and energy sectors.

To make the agriculture sector sustainable, the use of fertilizers can be reduced, organic seeds can be farmed and water pumping techniques can be more environmentally friendly. Also, as the textile sector heavily relies on local cotton production for its functioning, it can support sustainable agriculture by assisting farmers in improving soil health as a carbon sink and fertilizer management via financial and technical backup. The energy sector also needs transformation towards renewable energy sources.

Pakistan’s per capita GHG emissions with an overall impact of 1% have increased at an alarming World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has pointed out that since the climate warms during the current century, wildfires and associated air pollution are expected to increase, even under a low emissions scenario. In addition to human health impacts, increasing air pollution will affect ecosystems via increased atmospheric deposition.

A Unfortunately, only 1% of the domestic and industrial wastewater in Pakistan is treated and 64% is discharged into rivers or the Arabian Sea, while other neighboring countries such as Bangladesh treat 17% of its wastewater.

