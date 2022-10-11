KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 14.729 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,114.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.557 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.373 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 2.632 billion), Crude (PKR 1.051 billion), Silver (PKR 951.082 million), DJ (PKR 375.335 million), SP500 (PKR 340.447 million), Platinum (PKR 274.767 million), Copper (PKR 66.541 million), Brent (PKR 57.860 million) and Natural Gas (PKR 49.874 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 12 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 27.585 million were traded.

