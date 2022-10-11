MAP organises 37th Corporate Excellence Awards

KARACHI: The Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) organised the 37th Corporate Excellence Awards Ceremony at a local hotel here on Monday.

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail was the chief guest of the event and distributed awards among the winners.

The top trophy winner in the Amir S. Chinoy Industrial Category was Engro Fertilizers Limited, while Meezan Bank Limited was awarded the top trophy in the Financial Category.

Sector wise awards in the Industrial Sector were given to Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd, Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd, Lucky Cement Ltd, HubCo, PSO, Mari Petroleum Co. Ltd, International Steels Ltd, Pakistan Cables Ltd, Indus Motor Co. Ltd, Thal Ltd, Pakistan International Container Terminal Ltd, Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd, Abbott Laboratories Pak Ltd, Archroma Pakistan Ltd, Security Papers Ltd, Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Ltd, and Shifa International Hospitals Ltd.

Sector wise awards in the Financial Sector were received by OLP Modaraba, First Habib Modaraba, OLP Financial Services Pakistan Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Ltd, Jubilee General Insurance Co. Ltd, and EFU Life Assurance Ltd.

The runner up companies were awarded the Certificates of Corporate Excellence. The Certificates of Excellence in the Not for Profit Sector were presented to The Citizens Foundation, LRBT and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre.

On the occasion, President MAP Talib Syed Karim said that the 37th Corporate Excellence Awards is a testament to MAP’s forward-looking approach to recognising companies that are operating with excellence to achieve their goals. “The Corporate Excellence Awards seek to guide the industry on how to manage capital and resources to become leaders and guide those who want to pursue the same,” he added.

He added that as a leader in good governance in Pakistan MAP knows the impact of flash floods on our economy. “We need to ascertain a roadmap that creates a viable environment for the corporate sector to put in its flood relief efforts. It is through our shared goals that we will uplift the morale of our country,” he added.

Talking about the major initiatives of MAP, he said it has held 22 Annual Conventions covering various topics where leading industry experts have been invited to share their views.

“MAP has organized 1722 seminars, workshops, and training courses with over 61,000 participants benefiting from them. MAP has also been expanding its opportunities for MAP members through this collaboration, especially in the Young Managers Program.

“MAP has been sending two young managers for field trips to Macau and Hong Kong every year. MAP member team has also been participating in the annual Asian Management Games,” said Talib.

