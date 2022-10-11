Ukraine conflict: Pakistan has neutral, balanced stance: Russian CG

KARACHI: The Russian Consul General in Karachi Andrey V Fedorov said Pakistan has neutral and balanced stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“We appreciate Pakistan’s balanced role on this issue,” he said this in his speech at a seminar on ‘Russia Amidst Changing Global Dynamics: With Reference to Russia-Ukraine Conflict,’ organized by Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations (PCFR).

The CG said Russian government wants to promote trade and cultural ties with Pakistan. “We consider Pakistan as our friendly country and want to promote more trade and cultural relations between the two countries”, he added.

Russian CG said his country is ready to provide all possible help for the construction of gas pipeline project and to revive Pakistan Steel Mills.

He pointed out that lack of banking channel is one of the major hurdles to increase bilateral trade between Pakistan and Russia.

On Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Consul General said that his country was not responsible in creating this issue. The involvement of some other countries in this region left no other option for Russia except to take action to save its territory, he added.

He said people of Russian speaking community in Ukraine were being killed every day and his government took action to save its people.

The Consul General said that Russia is open for Pakistani people. He invited Pakistanis to visit Russia to promote trade and cultural ties.

He said Russian government offers 50 scholarships for Pakistani students to get fully free education every year.

Founding Secretary General of PCFR, Ahsan Mukhtar Zuberi welcomed the guests and briefed them about the activities of Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations.

Former ambassador Shahid Amin and Hassan Habib also spoke on this occasion.

A large number of people from different walks of life attended this seminar.

