BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 10, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,211.64
High: 42,442.24
Low: 42,071.67
Net Change: 126.39
Volume (000): 139,283
Value (000): 9,445,345
Makt Cap (000) 1,643,231,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,097.85
NET CH (+) 11.10
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,695.31
NET CH (+) 47.11
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,202.01
NET CH (-) 37.12
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,388.47
NET CH (-) 5.55
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,710.68
NET CH (+) 13.80
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,633.17
NET CH (+) 104.62
------------------------------------
As on: 10-October-2022
====================================
