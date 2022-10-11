KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 10, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,211.64 High: 42,442.24 Low: 42,071.67 Net Change: 126.39 Volume (000): 139,283 Value (000): 9,445,345 Makt Cap (000) 1,643,231,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,097.85 NET CH (+) 11.10 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,695.31 NET CH (+) 47.11 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,202.01 NET CH (-) 37.12 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,388.47 NET CH (-) 5.55 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,710.68 NET CH (+) 13.80 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,633.17 NET CH (+) 104.62 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-October-2022 ====================================

