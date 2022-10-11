Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 10, 2022). ========================== KIBOR...
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 10, 2022).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 14.93 15.43
2-Week 14.98 15.48
1-Month 15.05 15.55
3-Month 15.48 15.73
6-Month 15.53 15.78
9-Month 15.54 16.04
1-Year 15.56 16.06
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments