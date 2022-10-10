AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
ANL 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.54%)
EPCL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
FCCL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 32.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.92%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
OGDC 76.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.21%)
PAEL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
PIBTL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.97%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.42%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
TRG 151.60 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (4.91%)
UNITY 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.07%)
WAVES 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.69%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 15.9 (0.37%)
BR30 16,700 Increased By 294.4 (1.79%)
KSE100 42,212 Increased By 104.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,889 Increased By 20.2 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU’s Borrell ‘shocked’ by Russia missile strikes on Ukraine

AFP Published 10 Oct, 2022 02:39pm
Follow us

BRUSSELS: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was “deeply shocked” by Russia’s targeted missile strikes Monday on Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine.

“Such acts have no place in (the) 21st century. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms,” he tweeted.

Missile strikes on ‘many cities’ of Ukraine: Kyiv

“We stand with Ukraine. Additional military support from the EU is on its way,” he said, apparently referring to a new tranche of funding the EU is looking to agree for military spending for Ukraine.

Russia Josep Borrell Ukraine missile strikes

Comments

1000 characters

EU’s Borrell ‘shocked’ by Russia missile strikes on Ukraine

12th successive gain: Rupee settles under 218 against US dollar

ACE team fails to arrest Interior Minister Sanaullah

Audio leaks: Imran Khan to move court over authenticity of conversations

PM Shehbaz stresses need to use Thar coal in all coal-based power plants

PM Shehbaz given vice-chairmanship of UN climate conference

Pakistan will not seek Paris Club debt restructuring, says Ishaq Dar

Oil falls as China demand concerns fuel recession fears

New Zealand to tour Pakistan after abandoning series

Missile strikes on 'many cities' of Ukraine: Kyiv

ECC likely to approve minimum support price of wheat on Monday

Read more stories