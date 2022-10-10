EU’s Borrell ‘shocked’ by Russia missile strikes on Ukraine

BRUSSELS: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was “deeply shocked” by Russia’s targeted missile strikes Monday on Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine.

“Such acts have no place in (the) 21st century. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms,” he tweeted.

Missile strikes on ‘many cities’ of Ukraine: Kyiv

“We stand with Ukraine. Additional military support from the EU is on its way,” he said, apparently referring to a new tranche of funding the EU is looking to agree for military spending for Ukraine.