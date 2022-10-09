AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.94%)
AVN 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.59%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.41%)
EPCL 59.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FCCL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
FLYNG 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
GTECH 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.07%)
MLCF 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
TELE 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.98%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
TPLP 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.7%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
TRG 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.36%)
UNITY 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 16,406 Decreased By -179.2 (-1.08%)
KSE100 42,107 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,869 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Govt’s solar projects initiative: KE shows interest in procurement of up to 500MW of power

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 09 Oct, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric (KE) has shown an interest in procurement of up to 500 MW from government of Pakistan initiative meant to develop 10 GW of solar PV capacity in the country.

The power utility’s interest has been conveyed by Chief Executive Officer Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, in a letter to Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan.

The KE being the only private and vertically integrated electrical utility in the country is responsible for managing the generation, transmission and distribution within its territory. Accordingly, KE remains obligated for end-to-end planning of its value chain and performs the functions of planner and procurer for its service area.

Commenting on recent announcement by the GoP and Power Division for the development of 10 GW utility scale solar PV projects, KE argues that this positive measure will help replace the expensive power produced through fossil fuels, with the inexpensive and sustainable generation of solar. Additionally, it will also aid the country in conserving the precious foreign currency reserves, currently being utilized to import the costly fossil fuels.

According to CEO KE, development of renewable power generation projects is cornerstone of power utility’s long-term generation planning strategy and KE has plans to induct over 1.2 GW of power generated through renewables ( solar and wind) over the next few years, and many of these projects are already under various stages of development. The KE’s own generation capacity expansion plan is intended to be fully in line with the GoP’s vision of utilizing indigenous and renewable resources of power generation.

Large-scale solar PV project to be launched soon

The CEO KE maintains that in order to meet the rising power need of Karachi and provide cheaper alternative to the citizens, the power utility has offered to become partner of GoP and Power Division for their solar initiative.

“We submit our intent to offtake via direct EPA with KE, up to 500 MW from the solar penal projects to be developed in IPP mode, either to be procured through competitive bidding or view direct G2G negotiation,” the CEO KE said, adding that this would be in addition to the company’s own renewable development pipeline.

The power utility has further stated that with the induction of this affordable renewable electricity into KE’s generation mix, the burden of subsidies shouldered by GoP will also be reduced.

The CEO KE has sought time from Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan for a meeting to discuss and understand the possibility of moving forward.

Official sources told Business Recorder, many private companies from Middle East, and countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Russia and China have shown keen interest in solar projects on G2G basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Power Division government of pakistan Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir K-Electric solar projects

Comments

1000 characters

Govt’s solar projects initiative: KE shows interest in procurement of up to 500MW of power

Nepra rejects PMLTC’s tariff modification request

UNGA adopts resolution expressing support for flood-hit Pakistan

Cash pay-out from PM’s Flood Fund: Dar informed of illegal deductions by agents

$1.6bn funding: PM tasks Dar to resolve SFD reservations

Rupee’s recovery: PM gives credit to Dar

Staff, bigwigs and institutions: MoF urges PD to cut off supply of free electricity immediately

NAB informs SC: 219 references withdrawn following NAO amendments

High net-worth individuals: FBR issues over 1m notices

Leaked audiotapes have fully exposed Imran Khan: PM

Read more stories