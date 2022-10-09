S&P Global wins two prizes at Asia Risk Awards

KARACHI: S&P Global has been honoured with two wins at the Asia Risk Awards 2022. S&P Global stands at the forefront when it comes to management solutions and seamless operations, which centralizes market and reference data, connectivity to industry utilities, automated workflow, and optimized collateral firm-wide.

The two awards confirm S&P Global’s approach toward innovative and efficient operational workflows is exemplary. These entail reference data offerings ranging from cash and derivatives to data valuation and analytics for equity to decode and interpret cash flow, workflow, and financial statements.

Mujeeb Zahur, Managing Director, S&P Global, is hopeful of these two awards being a preamble for many more honours to come their way; “The awards are a testament to S&P Global’s aspiration and strategy to achieve excellence with a holistic nature of our solution to support a global client base of financial institutions.”

