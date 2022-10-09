AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2022 05:51am
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (October 08, 2022).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 07-10-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,800        235        19,035        19,035          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           20,148        252        20,400        20,400          NIL
===========================================================================

