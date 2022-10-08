AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
Business & Finance

FPCCI elections: BMP finalises names of candidates

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2022 03:25am
KARACHI: Businessmen Panel (BMP) has unanimously finalized the name of Muhammad Ali Sheikh as their candidate for President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) 2023 for the upcoming elections, while Haji Ghani Usman will be the candidate for Senior Vice President.

Rafique Suleman will be their candidate for VP associations’ seat.

In a high-profile meeting in Karachi under the leadership of Sultan Chawla, patron-in-chief BMP & Mian Anjum Nisar, Group Chairman BMP, the group has acknowledged the performance & accomplishments of three consecutive presidents of FPCCI from BMP during 2020 – 2022 for the collective good of business, industry and trade community of the entire nation.

BMP also expressed their profound confidence that the environment in the business community across Pakistan is such that BMP will clean sweep the upcoming elections; as BMP has earned the reputation of the true representatives of trade, industry and services across all sectors.

The meeting was attended by all senior members of BMP including, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh President FPCCI, Haji Ghulam Ali General Secretary BMP & former President FPCCI, Mian Naaser Hyatt Maggo immediate Past President FPCCI, Zakaria Usman former President, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram former SVP, Aslam Sheikh, Suleman Chawla SVP FPCCI, Nadeem Qureshi Chairman BMP Punjab, Mirza Abdul Rehman, Sheikh Sultan Rehman, Amjad Rafi, Khurram Tariq Sayeed Vice Chairman FPCCI, Sohail Altaf, Saqib Fayyaz Maggo, Qurban Ali, Fazal Ilahi, Muhammad Ali Mian, Qaiser Daudzai, Shabbir Mansha VP FPCCI, Adeel Siddiqui President HCCI, Naveed Jan Baloch, Sajjad Sarwar and others.

FPCCI Businessmen Panel Muhammad Ali Sheikh

