Warm weather to prevail till 10th

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2022 03:25am
KARACHI: A hotter weather has started to scorch the city with a maximum 40 Celsius from Friday which will continue till Oct 10, the Met Office said on Friday.

Weather is likely to become hotter in Karachi and suburbs with a maximum temperature ranging between 38 Celsius and 40 Celsius from Oct 8 to 10, according to the Met.

Hot weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province. However a partly cloudy condition with chances of isolated drizzle is expected in Tharparker District over the period.

In the next 24 hours: mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country and hot in southern parts.

In the past 24 hours: weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country with maximum temperatures in Sibbi 41 Celsius and Turbat 40 Celsius.

Kakul received 16 mm of rainfall, Peshawar 9 mm, Pattan 6 mm and Kalam 5 mm.

